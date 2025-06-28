N Kazakhstan region launches high-tech cereal and flakes plant project

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan announced that LLP “Kazakhstan Bidai” is spearheading the project, with total investments exceeding 3 billion tenge. Additionally, 291 million tenge has been allocated from the regional budget to fund the development of the essential infrastructure.

Construction began in May 2024. The plant will feature a complete production cycle, transforming grain into high-value-added products. This will significantly boost the competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial output both domestically and on international markets.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

The plant will produce nine different product varieties, including several types of porridge, with an annual output capacity ranging from 24,000 to 30,000 tons of finished products.

State-of-the-art equipment from Ukraine is already being installed at the facility, with plans to launch three production lines. Special emphasis is placed on energy efficiency and environmental safety, ensuring that all technologies meet international quality standards.

The plant is scheduled to launch between August and September 2025.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has exported 8.7mln tons of new harvest grain since Sept 2024.