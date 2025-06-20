Kazakhstan exports 8.7mln tons of new harvest grain since Sept 2024

The ministry emphasized a substantial growth in export volumes underscores the strong international demand for Kazakh grain and highlights the effectiveness of efforts to broaden supply markets and enhance logistics infrastructure.

The main export destinations include traditional markets such as Uzbekistan with 3.1 million tons (+30.3%), Tajikistan with 1.2 million tons (+46.1%), Afghanistan with 285 thousand tons (+37%), and Kyrgyzstan with 209 thousand tons (+85.5%). There has also been significant growth in exports to Iran, reaching 963 thousand tons — a 17.2-fold increase — and to Azerbaijan, with 696 thousand tons, marking a 116.6-fold rise.

As it was reported, Kazakhstan exported 300,000 tons of wheat to North Africa and Morocco.