27 new schools under construction in Atyrau region

He explained that the construction of nine more schools will be completed by the end of the year, and the remaining 14 will be commissioned in 2026.

“Over the past three years, the number of three-shift schools has been reduced by half,” noted Shapkenov.

In addition, 2,500 video surveillance cameras have been installed in 64 schools across the city.

Earlier, at the same briefing, Shapkenov said that 99.9% or more than 713,000 residents of Atyrau region have access to clean water, gas, and electricity.