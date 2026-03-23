Meteor sighting over Texas triggers sonic booms, possible debris fall

According to NASA, the event occurred on March 21 at approximately 4:40 PM local time, when eyewitnesses reported a fast-moving object streaking across the sky near Houston.

“Current data indicates that the meteor became visible at 49 miles above Stagecoach, northwest of Houston. It moved southeast at 35,000 mph, breaking apart 29 miles above Bammel, just west of Cypress Station,” the agency confirmed.

Residents across the Houston area described hearing rumbling sounds similar to thunder despite clear skies.

“The fragmentation of the meteor - which weighed about a ton with a diameter of 3 feet - created a pressure wave that caused booms heard by some in the area. Doppler weather radar also showed meteorites produced between Willowbrook and Northgate Crossing,” NASA explained.

Local officials also reported that a suspected meteorite may have struck a residential property in the area, damaging the roof and interior of a home. No injuries were reported.

Experts note that such events are rare but not unprecedented, as small meteors occasionally survive atmospheric entry and reach the Earth’s surface. Investigations are ongoing to confirm the nature of the debris and assess the extent of the impact.

As Qazinform reported earlier, NASA has shared details of the menu planned for its upcoming Artemis II mission.