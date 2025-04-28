Myanmar hit by 157 aftershocks in 1 month after deadly 7.9-magnitude quake
10:52, 28 April 2025
Myanmar has experienced a total of 157 aftershocks following the devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake on March 28, the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology reported on Monday, Xinhua reports.
The aftershocks ranged from magnitude 2.8 to 7.5, the department said.
As of April 25, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,763, while 5,107 people were injured and 110 people reported missing, the official daily Myanma Alinn reported.
