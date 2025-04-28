Myanmar hit by 157 aftershocks in 1 month after deadly 7.9-magnitude quake

The aftershocks ranged from magnitude 2.8 to 7.5, the department said.

As of April 25, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,763, while 5,107 people were injured and 110 people reported missing, the official daily Myanma Alinn reported.

Earlier it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 had occurred in the Caspian Sea at 6:13 p.m. local time on April 27.