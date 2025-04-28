EN
    M3.6 quake hits Caspian Sea

    08:13, 28 April 2025

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 occurred in the Caspian Sea at 6:13 p.m. local time on April 27, Kazinform News Agency cites AZERTAC. 

    M3.6 quake hits Caspian Sea
    Photo credit: the Petra Agency

    According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, the epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 58 km.

    Earlier, on April 26, seismologists recorded an earthquake in the territory of Afghanistan, 947 kilometers southwest of Almaty city.

    As reported earlier, an earthquake was recorded in Kyrgyzstan near the border with Kazakhstan last Friday.

