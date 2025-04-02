Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
20:13, 2 April 2025
The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,886, with 4,639 injured, while 373 people remain missing as search efforts for survivors continue, WAM reports.
The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, causing extensive damage in the capital, Naypyidaw, as well as in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city.
Myanmar on Monday declared seven days of national mourning over a powerful earthquake of a 7.7-magnitude that struck central Myanmar last Friday.
As earlier reported, the Asian Development Bank is to provide $3 million for earthquake relief in Myanmar.