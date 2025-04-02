ADB to provide $3 million for earthquake relief in Myanmar

The grant, which is being prepared for expedited approval by ADB’s Board of Directors, will be provided through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to meet immediate needs through the distribution of in-kind food and multi-purpose cash assistance to purchase essential items, such as drinking water, medical supplies, and shelter.

The earthquake has intensified Myanmar’s ongoing humanitarian crisis, adding urgency to the existing challenges faced by the people.

“We are deeply concerned by the impact of the earthquake on the people of Myanmar and are immediately preparing a $3 million grant to support emergency relief efforts,” said ADB Director General for Southeast Asia Winfried Wicklein. “We will consider additional and more substantial support by tapping into resources from the community development window of Asian Development Fund 14.”

The grant will come from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF), which provides fast-tracked grants to developing member countries for life-saving purposes in the immediate aftermath of major disasters triggered by a natural hazard.

