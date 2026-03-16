Muslims prepare to observe Laylat al-Qadr on the night of March 16-17

Laylat al-Qadr holds a special place in Islam. According to religious tradition, it was on this very night that the revelation of the holy book Quran, began.

Worship on Laylat al-Qadr is believed to carry immense spiritual value, with the reward for prayers and good deeds said to exceed that of more than 83 years of worship, the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan says.

In Islamic tradition, Laylat al-Qadr may occur on one of the last odd-numbered nights of the month of Ramadan, with many scholars considering the 27th night of the month to be the most likely. According to the Ramadan schedule published by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, this year it falls on the night of March 16-17.

Believers are urged to devote special attention to the last ten nights of Ramadan, spending them in prayer and worship.

On this night, Muslims gather in mosques, perform additional prayers, recite the Quran, and offer supplications (du’a), asking Allah for forgiveness, mercy, health, well-being, and blessings for the year ahead.

At the same time, it is believed that the night of Laylat al-Qadr should not be wasted on entertainment such as idle talk, or other activities that distract from worship and the spiritual significance of this night.

As it was reported, this year, the holy month of Ramadan in Kazakhstan began on February 19.Eid al-Fitr, known as Oraza Ait, will be celebrated on March 20, while Eid al-Adha or Kurban Ait will be observed between May 27 and 29.