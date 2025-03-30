Muslims of Kazakhstan celebrate Oraza Ait

Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan is observed on the first three days of the month of Shawwal. On this very day, people say Eid Mubarak, which means Blessed Feast.

The festivities start early on this day with prayers. People wear their best clothing. It is a day to exchange gifts and spend time with family.

This year, Ramadan started in Kazakhstan on March 1 and ended on March 29. Muslims observed Laylat al-Qadr, one of the holiest nights of the year, on the night of March 26th to 27th.

Oraza Ait this year falls on March 30.

In many countries with large Muslim populations, Eid al-Fitr is a national holiday.

As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Oraza Ait.