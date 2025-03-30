Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Oraza Ait

The President said this holy holiday symbolizes accord and friendship, good deeds and creativity, and is of great significance for all Muslims.

He noted Oraza Ait is deeply associated with the long-standing values of our people.

"Our religion and our traditions call on people for unity, solidarity and mutual respect. I am confident that, following these principles, we will achieve the goal of building a Fair, Secure, Clean and Strong Kazakhstan," the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all people happiness and well-being.

Ait kabyl bolsyn! Eid Al-Fitr Mubarak!

As earlier reported, on March 1, the Head of State congratulated Kazakhstan on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, highlighting the lasting values of the people.