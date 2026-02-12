Muslim Council of Elders’ Secretary-General awarded Kazakhstan’s Dostyq Order

During the meeting, President Tokayev highlighted his support for the key initiatives and projects being carried out in Kazakhstan under the aegis of the Muslim Council of Elders – a reputable and influential institute with global recognition.

The Kazakh leader said that promoting principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, as well as humanistic values of Islam is of great importance. According to him, this stance is aligned with the political course of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the inauguration of the first Muslim Council of Elders’ office in Central Asia in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh president stated that the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is among the most prestigious international awards, focusing on promoting the ideals of unity and responsibility. President Tokayev also stressed its contribution to enhancing global dialogue and cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

Mohamed Abdelsalam, in his turn, thanked the Kazakh leader for the warm welcome, while reaffirming his commitment to active participation in the work of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital.

The Secretary-General lauded Kazakhstan’s efforts in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, whose leaders were given the Sheikh Zayed Award for Human Fraternity this year.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his greetings to President of the Muslim Council of Elders, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar University Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

By presidential order, Mohamed Abdelsalam was awarded the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 1st Class, marking his considerable contribution to promoting interfaith dialogue and values of humanism.

