Muslim Council of Elders discusses media, peace journalism in the age of AI

The event brought together government officials, academics, and experts in media and digital technologies as part of the Council’s ongoing efforts to promote peace and entrench ethical standards in media practice in the digital era.

The event was held in cooperation with the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the International Center for Interreligious and Interdenominational Dialogue, and Khoja Ahmed Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

The session opened with remarks by Darkhan Kydyrali, member of the Kazakh Senate and General Supervisor of the Muslim Council of Elders’ Regional Office in Central Asia. He conveyed a message of congratulations from Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Senate, emphasising the significance of hosting the event in Turkistan Region and at Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

He highlighted the symbolic importance of holding the gathering in the city from which the “language of goodness and peace – the language of Yassawi” originated. He added that peace journalism extends to addressing social issues with humanity and responsibility while warning of the dangers of misinformation and emotional incitement in the age of artificial intelligence.

Yertai Alataev, Deputy Governor of Turkistan Region, welcomed the participants, noting that digital transformation has reshaped the media environment and dramatically accelerated the flow of information. He affirmed that Khoja Akhmet Yassawi University has become a key center for technological development and AI training, and its journalism department continues to prepare professionals capable of navigating the new media landscape.

Professor Janar Temirbekova, Rector of Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, stressed that the session’s theme aligns with multiple academic disciplines at the university. She explained that the Faculty of Engineering is developing advanced AI projects, while the journalism department provides a professional foundation for responsible media practice, underscoring that promoting peace values reflects the spiritual legacy of Khoja Akhmet Yassawi.

Nazhi Gench, representative of the Acting Rector, likened modern technology to “a rebellious child whose behavior is hard to predict,” emphasising that religion, law, and social sciences work together to guide technological progress. He advocated managing its risks rather than halting it and highlighted the vital role of such gatherings in raising youth awareness.

Abdul Naeem Syed Mohammed, Head of the Muslim Council of Elders’ Regional Office in Central Asia, affirmed that organising this session reflects the Council’s commitment to spreading the values of peace, entrenching media ethics, combating hate speech, and fostering a responsible media environment in the region.

Zhanna Gul Tolymis, Advisor to the Minister of Education, presented on protecting children online under the “Children of Kazakhstan Online” initiative, stressing the importance of digital literacy and media education.

Professor Beruni Alimov from Uzbekistan State University of World Languages addressed the ethical challenges posed by AI in media, noting its ability to rapidly detect misinformation, reviewing efforts to develop transparency standards and responsible practices, and highlighting Uzbekistan’s progress in formulating a national media literacy strategy.

Erlan Zhunis, Editor-in-Chief of Ana Tili newspaper, observed that content on social media platforms has become a mirror of society, with every individual now part of the media space, either as producer or consumer, thereby amplifying collective responsibility for cultivating a positive information environment.

Participants emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation among media, academic, and religious institutions; developing practical tools to support peace journalism; countering digital misinformation; and entrenching values of coexistence and human respect within communities.

