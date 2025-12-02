Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates UAE President on National Day

In his telegram, the President underscored that the UAE’s strong reputation in promoting sustainable development and strengthening security is widely recognized at the global level. He expressed confidence that the multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE, grounded in traditional friendship and mutual support, would continue to deepen for the benefit of both nations.

President Tokayev wished Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan every success in his responsible state service and conveyed his best wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people of the Emirates.

