Musk unveils $25B project aimed at “galactic civilization” computing goals
U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk announced his new project, described as “the next step towards galactic civilization,” outlining plans for a massive semiconductor manufacturing facility designed to dramatically expand global computing capacity, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The project, called Terafab, is a joint initiative by Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, and is expected to be built in Austin, Texas, with an estimated cost of $25 billion. According to Musk, the facility aims to produce unprecedented levels of computing power to support artificial intelligence, robotics, and space-based technologies.
“Goal is a trillion watts of compute/year,” Musk said. “Most must necessarily go to space, as US electricity is only 0.5TW”.
SpaceXAI + Tesla TERAFAB Project— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2026
Goal is a trillion watts of compute/year
Most must necessarily go to space, as US electricity is only 0.5TW https://t.co/hMtg9vNLcw
Terafab is designed to integrate the full semiconductor production cycle under one roof, including chip design, fabrication, packaging, and testing. The facility is expected to target advanced 2-nanometer chip technology, placing it at the forefront of next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.
According to project details, the plant could initially produce up to 100,000 wafer starts per month, with long-term plans to scale up to 1 million. Musk also stated that the facility could manufacture between 100 and 200 billion chips annually, supporting Tesla’s autonomous driving systems, robotics programs, and other AI-driven technologies.
“We’re building TERAFAB to close the gap between today’s chip production & the future’s demand – a future among the stars,” SpaceX added.
We're building TERAFAB to close the gap between today’s chip production & the future's demand – a future among the stars.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 22, 2026
Join us → https://t.co/512DIlqNgY pic.twitter.com/ATr0e0pRDJ
Musk said the initiative is driven by growing demand for computing power, particularly for space applications and advanced AI systems. He did not provide a specific timeline for the project’s completion.
Earlier, he said that Tesla will become one of the companies developing artificial general intelligence, and the electric vehicle maker may be the first to achieve it in humanoid or “atom-shaping” form.