Musk unveils $25B project aimed at “galactic civilization” computing goals

The project, called Terafab, is a joint initiative by Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, and is expected to be built in Austin, Texas, with an estimated cost of $25 billion. According to Musk, the facility aims to produce unprecedented levels of computing power to support artificial intelligence, robotics, and space-based technologies.

“Goal is a trillion watts of compute/year,” Musk said. “Most must necessarily go to space, as US electricity is only 0.5TW”.

SpaceXAI + Tesla TERAFAB Project



Goal is a trillion watts of compute/year



Most must necessarily go to space, as US electricity is only 0.5TW https://t.co/hMtg9vNLcw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2026

Terafab is designed to integrate the full semiconductor production cycle under one roof, including chip design, fabrication, packaging, and testing. The facility is expected to target advanced 2-nanometer chip technology, placing it at the forefront of next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.

According to project details, the plant could initially produce up to 100,000 wafer starts per month, with long-term plans to scale up to 1 million. Musk also stated that the facility could manufacture between 100 and 200 billion chips annually, supporting Tesla’s autonomous driving systems, robotics programs, and other AI-driven technologies.

“We’re building TERAFAB to close the gap between today’s chip production & the future’s demand – a future among the stars,” SpaceX added.

We're building TERAFAB to close the gap between today’s chip production & the future's demand – a future among the stars.



Join us → https://t.co/512DIlqNgY pic.twitter.com/ATr0e0pRDJ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 22, 2026

Musk said the initiative is driven by growing demand for computing power, particularly for space applications and advanced AI systems. He did not provide a specific timeline for the project’s completion.

Earlier, he said that Tesla will become one of the companies developing artificial general intelligence, and the electric vehicle maker may be the first to achieve it in humanoid or “atom-shaping” form.