    Tesla to be among firms to develop AGI, 'probably' first in humanoid form - Musk

    23:39, 4 March 2026

    US tech billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday that Tesla will become one of the companies developing artificial general intelligence (AGI), and the electric vehicle maker may be the first to achieve it in humanoid or “atom-shaping” form, Anadolu Agency reported.

    Photo source: aa.com.tr

    In a post on X, the social media platform he owns, Musk said Tesla would likely be among the firms capable of creating AGI, a form of artificial intelligence that can perform intellectual tasks at or beyond human-level capability.

    Musk said the technology could be developed through Tesla’s work on humanoid robotics and advanced manufacturing systems.

    Tesla has been developing a humanoid robot known as Optimus as part of its robotics and AI activities.

    The company has also been working on autonomous driving technologies and computing infrastructure used to train AI systems.

    Earlier, Musk said X Money is set for the beta launch.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
