Tesla to be among firms to develop AGI, 'probably' first in humanoid form - Musk

In a post on X, the social media platform he owns, Musk said Tesla would likely be among the firms capable of creating AGI, a form of artificial intelligence that can perform intellectual tasks at or beyond human-level capability.

Tesla will be one of the companies to make AGI and probably the first to make it in humanoid/atom-shaping form — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2026

Musk said the technology could be developed through Tesla’s work on humanoid robotics and advanced manufacturing systems.

Tesla has been developing a humanoid robot known as Optimus as part of its robotics and AI activities.

The company has also been working on autonomous driving technologies and computing infrastructure used to train AI systems.

