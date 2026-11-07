Musk plans to wind down Cybertruck production

Elon Musk announced the plan in an X post on Friday, saying the move would make room for increased Cybercab production. He did not say whether Cybertruck manufacturing would be moved to another location.

It also remains unclear whether the decision will lead to job cuts.

The announcement came days after the US midterm elections, in which Musk spent nearly half a billion dollars backing Republican candidates, most of whom lost their races.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tesla had begun offering passenger rides in its Cybercab, a two-seat robotaxi without a steering wheel, in limited areas of Austin, Texas.