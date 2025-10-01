EN
    Musk hits ‘cancel’ on Netflix, ‘subscribe’ on Mars

    17:12, 1 October 2025

    Elon Musk continues to stir reactions among users of social network X. Over the past 24 hours, he made two striking statements, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Elon Musk
    Photo credit: Chat GPT

    In one post, the SpaceX founder underscored his stance, writing:

    “I hold one passport now & forever: America. I will live & die here. Or Mars (part of America).”

    The remark triggered heated debate online: some viewed it as a patriotic declaration, while others took it as a hint at the future colonization of Mars as U.S. territory.

    In another post, the entrepreneur called for abandoning a popular streaming service:

    “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

    Following these posts, a viral trend emerged: users began massively sharing screenshots of canceled subscriptions — framing it both as a critique of Netflix content and as a gesture of support for Musk.

    Earlier, Elon Musk shared that xAI, his artificial intelligence firm, will "take immediate legal action" against Apple.

    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
