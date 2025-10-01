Musk hits ‘cancel’ on Netflix, ‘subscribe’ on Mars

In one post, the SpaceX founder underscored his stance, writing:

“I hold one passport now & forever: America. I will live & die here. Or Mars (part of America).”

The remark triggered heated debate online: some viewed it as a patriotic declaration, while others took it as a hint at the future colonization of Mars as U.S. territory.

In another post, the entrepreneur called for abandoning a popular streaming service:

“Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

Following these posts, a viral trend emerged: users began massively sharing screenshots of canceled subscriptions — framing it both as a critique of Netflix content and as a gesture of support for Musk.

My kids are grown and I still cancelled it! 😁 pic.twitter.com/YyDJcbB8ha — Kathy Good (@kdgood) October 1, 2025

Earlier, Elon Musk shared that xAI, his artificial intelligence firm, will "take immediate legal action" against Apple.