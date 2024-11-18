Musical tribute to legendary singer Bibigul Tulegenova

The hall could barely accommodate all those who wanted to see one of the most revered Kazakh singers with their own eyes. The evening began with the vibrant Toibastar scene from the opera Abai by Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi. Laureates of the Bibigul Tulegenova Competition Rassul Zharmagambetov and Tatyana Vitsinskaya, the Astana Opera Choir, Orchestra and Ballet Company under the leadership of holder of the Order of Qurmet, conductor Ruslan Baimurzin, set a festive tone for the entire concert.

The program featured the poem Bibigul – An by Fariza Ongarsynova, read by Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Onerbayev. The famous song Bulbul by Latif Khamidi, which has long become an unofficial symbol of Bibigul Tulegenova’s work, performed by her student, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Tolkyn Zabirova, was perceived as people’s declaration of love.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture MInistry

Bibigul Tulegenova’s presence in the hall gave the evening a special atmosphere – each performance seemed to be intertwined with the history of her work, and video design transported everyone to the times of her youth.

Well-known singer, People’s Artist of Bashkortostan Alfiya Karimova, specially came from Bashkiria to congratulate her mentor. She performed Rosina’s cavatine from Gioachino Rossini’s opera Il Barbiere di Siviglia. Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Akhmedyarov was conducting. One of the most striking numbers was the performance of celebrated ballerina, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva, and opera singer Nazym Sagintai with the number Swan to Camille Saint-Saëns’ music. The combination of dance and vocals to the sounds of harp, cello and symphony orchestra added unique zest to the evening.

Astana Ballet presented a special gift, performing the Kazakh dance Ata Tolghauy. The audience also warmly greeted a Kazakh songs medley performed by the Forte Trio instrumental ensemble.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

Instrumental music was also represented by Nurgissa Tlendiyev’s composition Aqqu, interpreted by People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, dombyra player Aigul Ulkenbayeva. People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Shakhimardan Abilov, together with the Astana Opera Children’s Choir, performed Abai’s Zhelsyz Tunde Zharyq Ai. The famous song sounded as if nature itself was singing along to every word. The orchestra under the baton of Ruslan Baimurzin faithfully conveyed the tenderness of this work.

There were many other winners of the Bibigul Tulegenova Vocal Competition taking the stage that evening. Astana Opera’s celebrated principal soloists, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan left the audience astounded by their virtuosity: Medet Chotabayev, Zhanat Shybykbayev performed Te Deum and Cavaradossi’s aria from Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca and Saltanat Akhmetova – Mireille’s waltz from Charles Gounod’s eponymous opera. Next came a parade of tenors – a striking performance of Astana Opera’s soloists, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Meir Bainesh and Talgat Allabirinov, as well as vocalist Nurgalym Amanbai. No less exciting were the numbers of Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Bibigul Tulegenova’s student Zarina Altynbayeva, Aigerim Temirbekova, Samal Baiseitova, Aziza Omarova, Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, Altynbek Abilda and Alikhan Zeinolla.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

The concert’s finale, Alexander Zatsepin’s Pesnya o Vesne (Song of Spring), was the culmination of the evening with all artists under the leadership of Astana Opera’s conductor, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin taking part. The participation of legendary Bibigul Tulegenova who presented the final song together with the artists added special reverence to this moment, uniting all generations with her presence and performance.

Then the singer gave her blessing to the young artists and all those gathered, the audience gave her a thunderous applause, expressing gratitude for the sincere wishes and her enormous contribution to the art and culture of Kazakhstan. As a sign of respect and recognition of her merits and mastery, flowers from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were presented to Bibigul Tulegenova.

The audience did not want to leave for a long time. “We felt the deep love and endless respect that all the participants of the concert poured into this anniversary evening. With each number more and more pride for our national culture and for the fact that we have such an inimitable singer as Bibigul Tulegenova filled our hearts. I think that each work performed here is a piece of her heart, given to her beloved music. She herself and her musical traditions shine through all these young talents, her students and laureates of her competition, which instils hope for the future of opera art,” viewer Adiya Aidarbek shared her impressions after the festive concert.

It is worth reminding that on September 1, 2024, the first private creative school named after one of the founders of Kazakh vocal art, the great singer and People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, Bibigul Tulegenova, opened in Astana.