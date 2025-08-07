Musical instrument production in Kazakhstan declines

Production was recorded in 8 out of 20 regions. Almaty accounted for the largest share at 38 million tenge, or 68% of the national total, but the volume was down 7.8% compared to the previous year. Almaty region followed with 7.7 million tenge, and Zhambyl region with 4.5 million.

In July, prices for dombra and guitars rose by 0.3% month-on-month and 5.6% year-on-year. The sharpest monthly increases were seen in West Kazakhstan (2.1%), Turkistan (1.9%), and Almaty (0.7%). In most other regions, prices remained stable.

Over the past year, prices for dombras and guitars increased in nearly all regions of Kazakhstan, except for Turkistan region, where a 1.5% decrease was recorded. Prices remained unchanged in Pavlodar, Almaty, and Ulytau regions. The sharpest year-on-year increases were seen in Akmola (16.4%), Zhambyl (15.1%), and Aktobe (12.4%) regions, while the smallest rise was observed in Zhetysu region at 1.2%.

Meanwhile, the music recording and publishing sector also saw a significant decline. In the first quarter of 2025, the total volume of services reached 333.6 billion tenge, down 36.2% compared to the previous year.

Almaty remained the industry leader with 236.7 billion tenge in services (nearly 71% of the total), though this figure is 46.3% lower than in 2024. The Almaty region and Zhambyl region followed with 25.5 billion and 19.5 billion tenge, respectively.

