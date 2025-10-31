Music week in brief – October 31

New Releases

Florence + The Machine return with Everybody Scream, a dark, self-aware exploration of fame, femininity, and recovery. The title track, co-written with Mitski, served as the lead single, followed by Sympathy Magic.

ROSALÍA unveils the striking Berghain video, featuring Björk and Yves Tumor. Sung in Spanish, English, and German, the track blends operatic vocals and classical instrumentation. It serves as the lead single from her forthcoming album LUX, the follow-up to 2022’s Motomami, recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra. LUX is set for release on November 7.

Jessie J shares her latest track H.A.P.P.Y., the third release from her upcoming album Don’t Tease Me With a Good Time, due out on November 28. The song continues Jessie’s introspective yet soulful new era.

MIKA releases Modern Times, a vibrant and nostalgic pop track that is presumed to be the lead single from his next studio album. His previous record, Que ta tête fleurisse toujours, was released in 2023.

Reneé Rapp releases Lucky, a heartfelt ballad written for the upcoming motion picture Now You See Me, Now You Don’t.

Oklou drops Choke Enough (Deluxe), featuring four new tracks, including viscus with FKA twigs. The expanded edition deepens the album’s ethereal soundscape and experimental pop sensibility.

Music News

The nominees for the 68th GRAMMY Awards will be revealed on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. The nominations livestream will air on live.GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

A lineup of top artists and past GRAMMY winners will announce the nominees across all 95 categories. Presenters include:

Angélique Kidjo

Brandi Carlile

CeCe Winans

Chappell Roan

David Foster

Doechii

Dr. Chelsey Green

Gayle King

Jon Batiste

KAROL G

Little Big Town

Lizzo

Masaki Koike

Mumford & Sons

Nicole Scherzinger

Sabrina Carpenter

Sam Smith

The 68th GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

