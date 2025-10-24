Music week in brief – October 24

New Releases

Lily Allen returns with West End Girl, her first album in seven years following 2018’s No Shame. It is a confessional exploration of heartbreak and growth through raw, emotional storytelling.

Miguel returns with CAOS, his first album in eight years since 2017’s War & Leisure. The record is a dark, experimental blend of R&B and chaos, exploring themes of ego, heartbreak, fatherhood, and his Mexican heritage through both English and Spanish lyrics.

Demi Lovato releases her ninth studio album, It’s Not That Deep, marking a shift back to upbeat dance-pop after the rock-driven tones of Holy Fvck (2022) and Revamped (2023). The album includes previously released singles Fast, Here All Night, and Kiss.

Bon Jovi release Forever (Legendary Edition), featuring one brand-new song, Red, White and Jersey, along with 13 reimagined versions of tracks from the original Forever album. The updated edition includes collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and Jason Isbell.

The Chainsmokers make their comeback with the Breathe EP, their first full project since No Hard Feelings (2024).

Mumford & Sons and Hozier team up for the first time on their collaborative single Rubber Band Man.

Nobody Wants This: Season 2 – The Soundtrack arrives, featuring new tracks from Selena Gomez, Kacey Musgraves, FINNEAS, Alessia Cara, and others.

Lewis Capaldi shares Almost, the new single from his forthcoming third studio album.

MARINA unveils PRINCESS OF POWER (DELUXE), which adds several new songs to the original album, including SEX IS POWER, HOW TO SAY GOODBYE, KEY TO THE CASTLE, UNFAMILIAR HEAVENS, EVERYBODY KNOWS, and I’M SAD (REMIX) featuring Absolutely.

Elton John celebrates half a century of his classic Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy with a 50th Anniversary Edition, featuring rare session demos and live recordings.

Music News

Pitchfork announced it will add comments and reader scores to its album reviews for the first time in 2026. The new features, now in beta testing, will let users post opinions and rate albums alongside Pitchfork’s official scores, creating a shared critic–reader space for over 30,000 reviews.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.