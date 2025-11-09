Music week in brief – November 7

New releases

Katy Perry has unveiled Bandaids, a pop-rock single inspired by her breakup with Orlando Bloom. Embracing a darker aesthetic, Perry co-wrote the track with her new team and released a cinematic music video filled with Final Destination references.

Rosalía has released her new album LUX, recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra and featuring vocals from the Chamber Choir of the Palau de la Música Catalana, the Escolania de Montserrat boys’ choir, Björk, Carminho, Sílvia Pérez Cruz, Estrella Morente, Yves Tumor and Yaritza.

Madonna has dropped Confessions on a Dance Floor (Twenty Years Edition), which includes former exclusives Fighting Spirit, Super Pop, and History, along with a series of remixes.

Hilary Duff is back with Mature, her first song in a decade since the release of her fifth album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

Music news

Ellie Goulding will return on November 12 with a new single, Destiny.

Spotify has introduced a new “Listening Stats” feature, allowing users to view their favorite artists and songs each month.

Charli XCX’s new track House, from the soundtrack album for Wuthering Heights, will premiere on November 10.

The official teaser for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic has been released.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.