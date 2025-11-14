Music week in brief – November 14

New releases

FKA twigs returns with EUSEXUA Afterglow, a standalone sequel to her 2025 album Eusexua. Originally planned as a deluxe edition, the project evolved into its own full release. It includes the previously shared single Cheap Hotel and the new track Predictable Girl.

Twigs also issued an updated edition of EUSEXUA with new artwork and three additional songs, while removing Perfect Stranger, Wanderlust, and Girl Feels Good.

5 Seconds of Summer release their sixth studio album Everyone’s A Star!, a 12-track record featuring the new single Telephone Busy. It follows earlier releases Not OK and Boyband.

Robyn returns with Dopamine, instantly earning Pitchfork’s Best New Track distinction and marking a major moment in her long-awaited comeback.

British pop icon Ellie Goulding is back with Destiny, her first new music since 2023 and a return to her signature atmospheric synth-pop sound.

Charli XCX teams up with legendary Velvet Underground co-founder John Cale for House. She also drops Chains of Love. On Instagram, Charli announced Wuthering Heights, her original soundtrack album for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of the Brontë classic, set for release 13 February 2026 and featuring 12 original songs.

Ice Spice unveils Big Guy, her contribution to the upcoming animated film The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

Miley releases Dream As One from the soundtrack of Avatar: Fire and Ash, bringing an emotional, cinematic ballad to the franchise.

Meghan Trainor debuts the lead single Still Don't Care from her next album TOY WITH ME (April 2026).

David Guetta and Hypaton join forces on a remix of RAYE’s viral hit WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!.

Sia re-releases her modern Christmas classic Snowman, now featuring Mexican pop star Belinda Peregrín.

A notably heavy week for reissues and milestone releases:

Oasis – Familiar To Millions (Reissue)

Green Day – Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Andrea Bocelli – The Celebration: 30th Anniversary

The Rolling Stones – Black and Blue (2025 Reissue)

Tears For Fears – Songs From the Big Chair (40th Anniversary Edition)

Carrie Underwood – Some Hearts (20th Anniversary Edition)

