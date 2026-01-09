Music week in brief – January 9

New releases

Bruno Mars returns with the new single I Just Might and announces his upcoming album The Romantic, set for release on February 27. He also confirms The Romantic Tour, which will feature Anderson .Paak performing as DJ Pee .Wee, alongside Leon Thomas, Raye, and Victoria Monét.

Swedish pop icon Robyn reveals two new tracks, Sexistential and Talk To Me, taken from her ninth studio album Sexistential, due out on March 27. The track Talk To Me marks her first collaboration with Max Martin in 16 years.

Madonna unveils La Bambola, recorded for a Dolce and Gabbana campaign. The song is a performance of the classic Italian hit made famous by Patty Pravo in 1968 and is sung entirely in Italian.

A$AP Rocky has released Punk Rocky, the first single from his long-awaited album Don’t Be Dumb, due out on January 16. The accompanying music video features actress Winona Ryder.

British pop group Blue make their return with Reflections, their 7th studio album. The record is supported by four singles released across the year, including One Last Time, Waste My Love, Beautiful Spiritual, and Candlelight Fades.

Music news

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters wins Best Song at the 31st Critics Choice Awards, held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Meanwhile, Ludwig Göransson takes home Best Score for his work on Sinners.

You can read last music week in brief here.