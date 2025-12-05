Music week in brief – December 5

New releases

Kylie Minogue shares Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped), a second reissue of her 2015 holiday album. The updated edition features a revised track list alongside four newly recorded songs.

The Pretty Reckless unveil the official video for Where Are You Christmas?. The song was issued earlier this year, combining Taylor Momsen’s original childhood vocals from the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas with a newly recorded rock style performance.

Disclosure, Leon Thomas release Deeper, a collaborative track between the British electronic duo and the R&B vocalist. Disclosure’s most recent album Alchemy arrived in 2023.

MIKA drops the new single Immortal Love and confirms that his next album Hyperlove is scheduled for release on January 23.

Music news

Disney has revealed the first teaser for Camp Rock 3, set to premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel in summer 2026. The preview marks the return of the Jonas Brothers as Connect 3 alongside a new generation of campers.

Spotify unveils Wrapped 2025, naming Bad Bunny the most streamed global artist of the year with 19.8 billion streams. This marks his fourth time at the top spot after previous wins in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Taylor Swift led the ranking in 2023 and 2024 before Bad Bunny reclaimed the crown in 2025.

