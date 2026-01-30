EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Music week in brief – January 30

    14:21, 30 January 2026

    This week in music, we round up the biggest headlines, new releases, and standout moments, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Music week in brief
    Collage credit: Arman Aisultan/ Canva

    New releases

    Melanie Martinez returns with POSSESSION, her first single in 3 years and the lead track from her upcoming fourth studio album. The song explores the dynamics of a toxic relationship. Her previous album Portals was released on March 31, 2023.

    LIGHTS releases A6EXTENDED, an expanded edition of her sixth studio album A6. The project adds eight new songs, with Education, Learning to Let Go, and Come Get Your Girl released as singles.

    Labrinth returns with COSMIC OPERA ACT I, a 12 track album featuring the singles IMPLOSION and God Spoke.

    Sia celebrates a decade of This Is Acting with a 10th anniversary edition. Originally released in 2016, the expanded version includes the 18 tracks from the deluxe edition, along with 3 songs now available worldwide for the first time: Fist Fighting a Sandstorm, Summer Rain, and Bird Set Free (Live from The Village), along with three remixes.

    Lady Gaga has recorded a new rendition of the theme song from the classic children’s television show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood for an upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

    Robbie Williams has shared a new music video for All My Life, taken from his album BRITPOP, released on January 16. He has also teased an upcoming documentary titled Robbie Williams Thru a New Lens.

    Music news

    Charli XCX has unveiled the full tracklist for her upcoming album Wuthering Heights, created for the film adaptation and shared on Letterboxd. The album includes 12 tracks:

    House featuring John Cale

    Wall of Sound

    Dying for You

    Always Everywhere

    Chains of Love

    Out of Myself

    Open Up

    Seeing Things

    Altars

    Eyes of the World featuring Sky Ferreira

    My Reminder

    Funny Mouth

    You can read last week’s music in brief here.

    Music Entertainment Celebrities
    Aisultan
    Arman Aisultan
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All