Music week in brief – January 30

New releases

Melanie Martinez returns with POSSESSION, her first single in 3 years and the lead track from her upcoming fourth studio album. The song explores the dynamics of a toxic relationship. Her previous album Portals was released on March 31, 2023.

LIGHTS releases A6EXTENDED, an expanded edition of her sixth studio album A6. The project adds eight new songs, with Education, Learning to Let Go, and Come Get Your Girl released as singles.

Labrinth returns with COSMIC OPERA ACT I, a 12 track album featuring the singles IMPLOSION and God Spoke.

Sia celebrates a decade of This Is Acting with a 10th anniversary edition. Originally released in 2016, the expanded version includes the 18 tracks from the deluxe edition, along with 3 songs now available worldwide for the first time: Fist Fighting a Sandstorm, Summer Rain, and Bird Set Free (Live from The Village), along with three remixes.

Lady Gaga has recorded a new rendition of the theme song from the classic children’s television show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood for an upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

Robbie Williams has shared a new music video for All My Life, taken from his album BRITPOP, released on January 16. He has also teased an upcoming documentary titled Robbie Williams Thru a New Lens.

Music news

Charli XCX has unveiled the full tracklist for her upcoming album Wuthering Heights, created for the film adaptation and shared on Letterboxd. The album includes 12 tracks:

House featuring John Cale

Wall of Sound

Dying for You

Always Everywhere

Chains of Love

Out of Myself

Open Up

Seeing Things

Altars

Eyes of the World featuring Sky Ferreira

My Reminder

Funny Mouth

