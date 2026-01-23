Music week in brief – January 23

New releases

Harry Styles has released a new track titled Aperture, due out this Friday. It serves as the first single from his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco., scheduled for release on March 6, 2026. Styles also revealed plans for his 2026 Together, Together tour, a series of concert residencies across seven cities.

Louis Tomlinson has released his new album How Did I Get Here?. Alongside the album, he shared Imposter as the third single. The record was previously previewed with the songs Lemonade and Palaces.

MIKA has unveiled Hyperlove, his 7th studio album, marking his full return with a bright and emotionally charged pop sound.

Arctic Monkeys have released Opening Night, the first single from an upcoming War Child Records project set to arrive on March 6.

Taylor Swift has officially released Opalite as the second single from her forthcoming album The Life of a Showgirl.

Jessie Ware has announced a new track titled I Could Get Used To This, which will appear on her upcoming sixth studio album.

EXO has shared Crown, a track from their eighth studio album Reverxe, which was released on January 19.

Loreen has returned with Feels Like Heaven, the lead single from her upcoming third studio album Wildfire. The song was co written by Sia, and the album is set for release on March 27.

Joji has released Last of a Dying Breed, the fifth and final single from his fourth studio album.

Music news

Taylor Swift has become the youngest female artist ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, marking another major milestone in her career.

At the 2026 Academy Awards, the animated film KPop Demon Hunters earned two nominations, including best animated feature and best original song for Golden.

