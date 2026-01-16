Music week in brief – January 16

New releases

Mitski has shared a new single, Where’s My Phone?, from her upcoming eighth studio album Nothing’s About to Happen to Me, expected on February 27. The lead single turns a small moment of panic into a quiet existential spiral, using a missing phone as a symbol of digital dependence and fragile identity.

A$AP Rocky returns with Don’t Be Dumb, his first studio album in nearly 8 years. Loud, cinematic, and unpredictable, the record blends raw rap energy with experimental production and a wide-ranging lineup of collaborators, including Tyler, the Creator, Brent Faiyaz, Doechii, Westside Gunn, BossMan Dlow, will.i.am, and more.

Madison Beer opens a new chapter with Locket, her third studio album released on January 16, 2026. Intimate and polished, the record feels like a collection of private confessions. It was preceded by three singles, Make You Mine, Yes Baby, and Bittersweet.

Charlie Puth has released Beat Yourself Up, the second single from his upcoming album Whatever’s Clever!, due on March 6. The track follows the lead single Changes, which arrived earlier with an official music video.

Hilary Duff has unveiled Roommates, a new single from her forthcoming album Luck … or Something, out February 20. The song explores the quiet unraveling of a relationship, capturing how intimacy can fade once fantasy gives way to routine.

Charli XCX has shared Wall of Sound, a track from her upcoming album Wuthering Heights, created for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel.

PinkPantheress has released a new video for the remix of her song Stateside, featuring Zara Larsson.

Music news

Bandcamp has become the first major music platform to ban all music made with generative AI. The company announced that music created wholly or substantially by AI will not be permitted, and any use of AI tools to impersonate other artists or styles is strictly prohibited.

The Recording Academy has selected Ice Cream Man. as the recipient of the Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change Award. Written by RAYE, BloodPop, and Mike Sabath, the song will be honored at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony during Grammy Week on January 31 in Los Angeles.

BLACKPINK has officially teased their third mini album, titled DEADLINE, set for release on February 27.

Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, alongside Bleeding Fingers Music, has been confirmed to compose the score for the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series. The show is scheduled to debut in 2027 and will feature music created in collaboration with the Emmy Award winning collective cofounded by Zimmer, Russell Emanuel, and Steven Kofsky.

