Music week in brief – February 6

New releases

Joji returns with P*ss in the Wind, his fourth studio album. The 21-track record expands his melancholic pop and R&B sound with a broader, more experimental scope.

Mitski shares her second single I will Change for You from the forthcoming album Nothing’s About to Happen to Me, due out on February 27.

Calvin Harris teams up with Kasabian on Release The Pressure, blending electronic production with rock driven energy.

ZAYN releases Die For Me, the lead single from his newly announced project Konnakol. The album is scheduled for release on April 17, 2026.

Nick Jonas unveils Sunday Best, a new album that includes the recent single Gut Punch.

Sombr drops the brand-new track Homewrecker, continuing his steady rise with another moody, minimalist release.

Charlie Puth and Kenny G release a new music video for Cry.

Tame Impala and JENNIE join forces on Dracula remix.

MIKA releases a music video for Excuses For Love.

Music news

Taylor Swift announces that the music video for Opalite will premiere on Friday at 8 A.M. ET on Spotify Premium and Apple Music. The video will arrive on YouTube on February 8.

Kelly Clarkson officially confirms the cancellation of The Kelly Clarkson Show, citing her decision to prioritize her children. The long-running daytime program will end after its current seventh season.

