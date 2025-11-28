Music week in brief – November 28

New releases

Jessie J returns with Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time, her first album in almost eight years. In a post to her followers she wrote:

“I started writing this album 6 years ago AND IT’S OUT NOWWWWWWWW!!! DON’T TEASE ME WITH A GOOD TIME!!!.”

The sixteen-track record features the singles Believe In Magic, No Secrets, and Living My Best Life. The project brings together a wide team of producers and writers, including Ryan Tedder, Jesse Boykins III, Los Hendrix, Marty Maro, and others.

Madonna marks the thirtieth anniversary of her album Bedtime Stories with Bedtime Stories: The Untold Chapter. The release collects songs that were left off the original tracklist and includes fresh editions of the 1994 studio album.

Ed Sheeran shares Play (Deluxe), an expanded version of his album Play released in September 2025. This deluxe version features five brand new songs and bonus tracks that were not included in the standard edition, bringing the total to twenty-seven songs compared with the original thirteen.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.