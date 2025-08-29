Music week in brief – 29th August

New releases

Sabrina Carpenter released her new album Man’s Best New Friend alongside the single Tears. The record also includes her chart-topping hit Manchild.

Jessie J dropped Believe in Magic, the third single from her forthcoming studio album.

Eminem unveiled Stans, a soundtrack album accompanying the documentary of the same name, which explores his career and devoted fanbase.

Music news

Ariana Grande has announced The Eternal Sunshine Tour, kicking off on June 6 in Oakland, California.

Mariah Carey revealed the tracklist for her 16th studio album Here for It All, which will feature 11 songs and collaborations with Anderson .Paak and The Clark Sisters.

Lady Gaga confirmed that her song The Dead Dance will be released on September 3, 2025. The track will appear in the second season of Wednesday, where Gaga plays Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.

Billboard has published a shortlist of potential Super Bowl 2026 halftime performers, with names including Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, BTS, Green Day, Metallica, Post Malone, Jay-Z, and Drake.

Spotify has unveiled its Top 5 Songs of Summer 2025, listed alphabetically by artist:

“Ordinary” — Alex Warren

“Shake It To The Max (FLY) – Remix” — MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea

“Love Me Not” — Ravyn Lenae

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“back to friends” — sombr

Lana Del Rey confirmed that her upcoming 10th studio album will be titled Stove. The project, previously announced under the working titles Lasso and The Right Person Will Stay, is produced with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and is slated for release in late January 2026.

