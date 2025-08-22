Music week in brief – 22nd August

New releases

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced the 10th Anniversary Edition of E•MO•TION, set for release on October 17. The edition will include four previously unreleased tracks. Jepsen unveiled one of them, More, while Guardian Angel, Back Of My Heart, and Lost In Devotion will follow.

Twenty One Pilots dropped Drum Show, the second rock single from their forthcoming album Breach. The track features drummer Josh Dun on lead vocals for the first time.

Doja Cat released Jealous Type, the lead single from her upcoming fifth studio album Vie, due out on September 26, 2025.

Florence + The Machine announced their sixth studio album Everybody Scream, scheduled for release on Halloween, October 31, 2025. The lead single of the same name, co-written with Mitski, is already out.

Music news

Vienna has been confirmed as the host city of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026. The 70th edition of the contest will culminate with the grand final on Saturday, May 16, at Vienna’s largest indoor arena, Wiener Stadthalle. The semifinals will be held earlier that week on May 12 and 14.

Spotify has rolled out a beta feature for Premium users, allowing them to create custom transitions between tracks in playlists. The tool enables smooth fades, volume adjustments, EQ effects, and presets such as Fade and Rise, while also supporting manual fine-tuning. Users can save, share, and co-edit playlists with personalized transitions.

SZA’s SOS has made history, becoming the first album by a woman to spend 100 weeks in the Billboard 200 Top 10.

