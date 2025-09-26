Music week in brief – 26 September

Doja Cat returned to pop with her fifth studio album Vie, a 15-track record infused with the sounds of the ’70s and ’80s. The album reflects her personal evolution, exploring love, life, and everything in between. She also shared a video for the single Gorgeous.

Mariah Carey made her comeback with her 16th studio album Here for It All, her first since 2018’s Caution. The record blends pop, R&B, gospel, and hip-hop, with guest appearances from Anderson .Paak and the Clark Sisters. The video for her single Play This Song will premiere today at 19:00 Astana time.

Zara Larsson released her fifth studio album Midnight Sun, a ten-track project inspired by the atmosphere of Swedish summers. The record tackles personal themes such as ambition, identity, and self-reflection, and includes the previously released singles Pretty Ugly, Midnight Sun, and Crush.

Purity Ring unveiled their self-titled fourth album Purity Ring. The 13-track concept record was designed as a soundtrack for a fictional role-playing game, drawing inspiration from titles like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy VI, and Nier: Automata.

Olivia Dean dropped her second studio album The Art of Loving. The project is an intentional deep dive into the many dimensions of love — romantic, platonic, self-love, and more — and includes the recent single So Easy (To Fall In Love). The video will premiere today at 19:00 Astana time.

Tame Impala have released Dracula, a new single from their upcoming album Deadbeat, due out on October 17.

FKA Twigs shared Cheap Hotel, the second single from her forthcoming record Afterglow, the follow-up to Eusexua.

Kate Bush unveiled Best of The Other Sides, a remastered collection of rare tracks originally released as part of her 2018 Remastered box set. The new edition features updated versions of Experiment IV, You Want Alchemy?, and Walk Straight Down the Middle.

