Music week in brief – 19 September

New Releases

Cardi B dropped her long-awaited second studio album Am I the Drama? The star-studded project features collaborations with Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Cash Cobain, Kehlani, Lizzo, Lourdiz, Janet Jackson, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion. She also released a video for track Safe, featuring Kehlani.

Lola Young unveiled her new album I’m Only F**king Myself. The record includes previously released singles One Thing (May 16), Not Like That Anymore (June 20), and Dealer (July 27).

Miley Cyrus unveiled the deluxe edition of Something Beautiful. The expanded version features two new tracks: Secrets (featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood) and Lockdown (featuring David Byrne).

Raye returned with a brand-new single, WHERE IS MY HUSBAND. The track was first teased during her Glastonbury 2025 performance, where it opened her set.

Lenny Kravitz released Circus (Digital Deluxe Edition), adding 13 rare and unreleased tracks, ranging from acoustic sessions to studio outtakes. The package also includes stripped-down versions of Circus, Let Love Rule, and Always on the Run.

Music News

Madonna confirmed plans for a 2026 dance album, described as a follow-up to her 2005 classic Confessions on a Dance Floor. She is reuniting with producer Stuart Price for the project, though no release date has been set.

Aerosmith announced a collaborative EP with British singer Yungblud. Titled One More Time, it is set to arrive on November 21 and will include five tracks. The lead single, My Only Angel, is already out.

Jessie J revealed details of her sixth studio album DON’T TEASE ME WITH A GOOD TIME, due out November 28. Earlier this year, the singer was diagnosed with breast cancer, leading her to cancel her U.S. tour and postpone shows in the U.K. and Europe while undergoing treatment. She made her live return on September 6 at England’s In the Park festival.

