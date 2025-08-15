Music week in brief

New releases

Maroon 5 returned with their eighth studio album Love Is Like, featuring collaborations with Thai rapper and singer Lisa, and American rappers Lil Wayne and Sexyy Red. Notably, the album’s total runtime is just 27 minutes and 40 seconds.

Cardi B has released a new single Imaginary Playerz, which will appear on her long-awaited second album I Am the Drama, set for release on September 19.

Steve Lacy is back with Nice Shoes — his first single since 2022 and the lead track from his upcoming album Oh Yeah?.

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson has dropped Crush, the third single from her upcoming fifth studio album, due out on September 26, 2025.

British rock icons Radiohead have released a live album Hail to the Thief (Live Recordings), featuring performances captured on tour between 2003 and 2009.

Glam rockers The Darkness dropped The Darkness on Toast (Live Edition).

Music news

Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, set for release on October 3. The record will feature 12 tracks, with just one collaboration, the title track featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

Madonna has urged Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza and help Palestinian children.

“Please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it’s too late,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Doja Cat has revealed plans for her fifth album Vie, scheduled for release on September 26. The lead single Jealous Type will arrive on August 21.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported on a list of notable 2025 album releases.