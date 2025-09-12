Music week in brief – 12 September

New Releases

Twenty One Pilots have released their eighth full-length album Breach, the follow-up to Clancy (2024). The record features three singles — The Contract, Drum Show, and City Walls. The duo describes Breach as the concluding chapter of the decade-long narrative that began with Blurryface.

Hayley Williams dropped the video for Parachute, the second single from her upcoming album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. The lyrics express frustration and regret over giving in to a relationship that felt unsafe, using a parachute as a metaphor for lost security.

Ed Sheeran is back with his eighth studio album Play, supported by five singles — Azizam, Old Phone, Sapphire, A Little More, and Camera. The record is the first in a planned five-part “symbol series” inspired by electronic media buttons (Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind, Stop will follow). Play incorporates elements of Indian and Persian music while also returning to Sheeran’s signature sound.

Demi Lovato has released Here All Night, the second single from her upcoming ninth studio album DL9, following Fast. The track reflects on the pain of a sudden breakup, revisiting memories of a passionate relationship and trying to drown the sorrow in dancing and loud music at a club.

Music News

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards became the most-watched MTV awards show in the past five years.

Lady Gaga emerged as the night’s biggest winner, taking home four trophies from 12 nominations and being named Artist of the Year.

Rosé made history as the first K-pop singer to win Song of the Year for her duet APT with Bruno Mars.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet earned Best Album.

Meanwhile, Mitski announced a new concert film, The Land, set for release on October 22. Filmed over three nights at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre in September 2023 during her tour for The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, the project will screen in 630 cinemas across 30 countries. Tickets go on sale on September 15.

