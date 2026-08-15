Music that lives on: Kazakhstan marks Shamshi Kaldayakov's 96th birthday

Shamshi Kaldayakov's songs are a legacy that does not fade with time, passed down from generation to generation. "Menıñ Qazaqstanym," "Arys Jağasynda," "Aq Bantik," and many of his other works have become a musical reflection of joy, gentle melancholy, love, and the hopes of several generations.

His melodies evoke the vast Kazakh steppe, the national character, and a special sincerity of spirit. That is why Kaldayakov's songs are still performed on stage to this day, remaining close and cherished by millions of listeners.

His music lives on, uniting generations and keeping the name of this great composer alive in the nation’s memory.

Today, on Shamshi Kaldayakov's birthday, cultural figures in Astana launched a musical challenge dedicated to his work. Participants are performing his iconic songs, posting videos on social media, and passing the musical baton to one another.

The challenge unites representatives of various generations around the composer's rich creative legacy, whose works have become an integral part of Kazakhstan's musical culture.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash’s Yazgi reached Belgian radio.