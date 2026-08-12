Dimash’s Yazgi reaches Belgian radio

It was played on Antwerp-based online radio Toblero and Megamusic.

Besides, the AFM Radio in Liège hosted a live on-air presentation of Yazgi, introducing the single and its promotional poster.

The song was also featured on RMS Radio in Farciennes and Radio Stars in Mons.

Its music was composed by Dimash Qudaibergen and its lyrics written by Orken Abdirov.

Noteworthy, Spanish television channel Cuatro aired a news segment on August 9 dedicated to Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen and his exceptional vocal abilities.