Music, Polish traditions and dears from around world: Dimash fans gather in Kraków

Organised by the Polish fan club, the pre-party brought together more than 400 people from across the globe.

Dears travelled to Kraków from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Czechia, Slovakia, Romania, Germany, Ukraine, Norway, Finland, Italy, France, Austria, Spain, Canada, Belarus, Colombia and beyond. On the eve of the concert, the gathering offered them a chance to reconnect with friends, meet fellow fans and enjoy an evening of Polish hospitality.

Guests were welcomed by Teresa Kąkol and Monika Wasilewska, the founders of the Polish fan club. Special guests included Dimash’s parents, Kanat and Svetlana Aitbayev, and his backing vocalist, Rasul Usmanov.

The hosts prepared a programme introducing guests to Poland’s musical and dance traditions. The Krakus ensemble made its entrance to the sounds of a polonaise. Folk dances and humorous performances followed, after which guests had the opportunity to take photos with the performers and join them in song. The evening also featured an appearance by the Lajkonik, one of Kraków’s most recognisable cultural symbols.

A highlight of the programme was DiVoices, the Polish fan club’s choir, which has been performing covers of Dimash’s songs for several years. Their repertoire that evening featured songs in several languages, including Kazakh. Svetlana Aitbayeva and Rasul Usmanov joined the choir for a performance of “Makhabbat Ber Magan.”

The evening continued with Morskie Oko, a highlander folk ensemble showcasing the traditions of Poland’s mountain regions. The group entered to “Hej, bystra woda,” with members of DiVoices joining them in song.

As written before, Dimash Qudaibergen featured in GRAMMY’s new “Global Mixtape” series.