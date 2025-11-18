Music as a bridge: Camerata Kazakhstan performs in Seoul

According to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the program featured masterpieces such as Nurgissa Tlendiyev’s Sarzhailau (Yellow Steppe), Shamshi Kaldayakov’s Barinen de sen sulu (You are the most beautiful), among others.

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurgali Arystanov highlighted the importance of cultural exchange as a “language without translation” that fosters interpersonal ties and creates a platform for cooperation among future generations.

He also emphasized that cultural exchange is closely linked with political, economic, and educational collaboration, noting the growing tourist flow and expanding air connectivity as key factors in strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Chairman of the Yangcheon Culture Foundation, Chun Dong Hee, praised the professionalism of the Kazakh performers and stressed that such joint projects deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the countries.

Founder and Artistic Director of Camerata Kazakhstan Gaukhar Murzabekova, emphasized that presenting Kazakhstan’s musical heritagein Korea strengthens bilateral friendship, with music serving as a strong bridge that connects nations and fosters mutual respect.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The concert offered the audience a rare opportunity to experience the richness of Kazakh classical music and feel the harmony and beauty that unite nations through art.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

