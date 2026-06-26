Museum of the Future invites global innovators to shape next-generation experiences

The initiative supports the Museum’s growth as it nears its fifth anniversary. It demonstrates the Museum’s dedication to continually updating its experiences while preparing for upcoming scientific, technological, and societal transformations that will influence humanity over the coming decades.

The initiative underscores the Museum of the Future’s position as an international hub uniting scientists, innovators, researchers, technologists, and changemakers worldwide to explore innovative ideas, develop solutions for urgent global challenges, and create immersive experiences that examine the future of key sectors and new technologies.

“The Museum of the Future represents a unique UAE model that transforms foresight into an institutional practice where knowledge, innovation, technology, and human imagination come together to shape what comes next,” said Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future.

He added that, unlike traditional museums that document the past, the Museum of the Future explores what tomorrow could become and the opportunities that science, technology and innovation create for building a better future. He said the museum was committed to presenting constantly evolving, future-focused content, emphasizing that it was not something they wait for, but something they create through knowledge, imagination and action.

“The UAE has established a global model for transforming foresight into tangible strategies, projects, initiatives, and achievements. Today, we want to expand participation in designing the future because the ideas capable of changing people's lives may come from anyone, anywhere in the world,” he added.

He explained that the Museum’s next phase will introduce a new generation of deeper, more immersive, and highly interactive experiences exploring the major scientific and technological shifts expected to reshape economies, societies, and everyday life over the coming decades.

“Engaging the community in designing future experiences reflects the UAE’s belief in partnership, openness, and empowerment. We believe the best futures are built when ideas from different cultures, disciplines, and experiences come together to create solutions that benefit humanity,” Al Gergawi noted.

People in the UAE and around the world are invited to submit their ideas via the Museum of the Future’s official social media channels. Applications will be considered as part of the Museum’s current plans to update its experiences, exhibitions, and innovations. Further details will be announced in due course.

Since its opening in February 2022, the Museum of the Future has strengthened Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and forward thinking. It brings together scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and technology pioneers worldwide, offering a platform to explore the opportunities arising from rapid scientific and technological progress for individuals and communities.

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