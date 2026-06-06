Muse releases new music video filmed in Almaty

The clip was filmed in Almaty and directed by Lado Kvataniya, who also wrote the screenplay. Production was handled by Kvataniya's creative studio REFLECTOЯUM in collaboration with Kazakhstan-based production company Anykey.

The video features Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy alongside Korean dancer Grace Hart, singer Manizha, and a team of Kazakhstani dancers and performers.

Several recognizable Almaty locations appear throughout the clip, including the Almaty Museum of Arts, which was among the local venues and organizations thanked by the band in the video's description.

Nightshift Superstar will be included on Muse's upcoming tenth studio album, The Wow! Signal, which is scheduled for release on June 26. The record will be the band's first full-length studio album since Will of the People, released in 2022.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a film shot in Almaty would premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.