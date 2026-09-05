Murat Baimukashev appointed Head of Kazakhstan’s Security Council Office

Murat Baimukashev was born in 1967.

He graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute in 1994 with a degree in mechanical engineering, the Karaganda Higher School of the National Security Committee in 1998 with a degree in law, and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration in 2015 with a master’s degree in public administration.

Baimukashev served in law enforcement agencies, including the internal affairs bodies and the Prosecutor General’s Office, from 1994 to 2009.

Between 2009 and 2019, he served as deputy head and later head of the Defense and Law Enforcement Department of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Between 2019 and 2020, he served as deputy secretary of the Security Council before heading the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs from 2020 to 2021.

Baimukashev served as deputy minister of Internal Affairs between 2021 and 2022 and as first deputy secretary of the Security Council from 2022 to 2023.

Since September 1, 2023, he had served as deputy secretary of the Security Council.

Baimukashev was awarded the Order of Kurmet in 2013 and the Order of Aibyn, 2nd Class, in 2020. In 2021, he was awarded the special rank of Police Major General.

Earlier, the Head of State decreed to appoint Arman Kyrykbayev as Culture and Information Minister of Kazakhstan, relieving him of his previous duties.