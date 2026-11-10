Mural dedicated to Dimash Qudaibergen unveiled in Mexico

The mural was created by artist Antonio, known professionally as Antonio Art Mural, at the initiative of the Dimash & Dears Regias MTY fan club, with support from the Mexican Dears por Dimash Alliance.

The large-scale portrait is located in the heart of Monterrey at Francisco Javier Mina 1140, Centro, where residents and visitors can now see a tribute to the Kazakh singer from his devoted Mexican fans, known as Dears.

Photo credit: Dimashnews

According to the fan community, the mural holds special meaning beyond its artistic value. It represents their appreciation for Dimash's music and symbolizes the cultural ties between Mexico and Kazakhstan.

“We believe this work of art represents much more than a visual tribute. It is a heartfelt expression of love and admiration from Mexican fans, especially the Dears community in Monterrey, who wish to celebrate the artistic and cultural bond that unites us through Dimash and his home country, Kazakhstan,” representatives of the Mexican Dears por Dimash Alliance shared.

The mural comes just days before Dimash Qudaibergen's November 14 concert in Monterrey, part of his DIMENSIONS world tour.

Photo credit: Dimashnews

Fans hope the artwork will serve as a lasting symbol of friendship between Mexico and Kazakhstan while introducing more people to the Kazakh singer, whose music continues to connect audiences around the world.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen had received a warm welcome in Mexico ahead of his DIMENSIONS concert.