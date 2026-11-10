Dimash Qudaibergen receives warm welcome in Mexico ahead of DIMENSIONS concert

Their first destination was Mérida, the capital of the Mexican state of Yucatán, where the artist received a warm welcome from local fans.

At Manuel Crescencio Rejón International Airport, members of Dimash’s fan community, known as Dears, organised a special reception featuring traditional Yucatecan hospitality. An instrumental trio performed bolero music, including iconic compositions by some of Mexico’s renowned composers.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Fans greeted the singer with banners depicting Yucatán’s turquoise waters, white flowers and blue paper hearts. They also expressed their excitement and emotion at welcoming Dimash back to Mexico.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mexico were also present at the airport to welcome the artist and his team and accompany them during their visit.

Dimash previously performed in Mexico a year ago, when he held two sold-out concerts in Mexico City as part of his Stranger world tour.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

In two days, the singer is scheduled to perform at Foro GNP Seguros in Mérida, marking the beginning of the Latin American leg of his new DIMENSIONS world tour.

Earlier, Dimash Qudaibergen gave his first solo concert in Madrid, Spain, on October 30, as part of his new DIMENSIONS world tour.