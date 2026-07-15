Munich imposes first-ever drinking water restrictions

According to Suddeutsche Zeitung, the emergency measures, which took effect immediately, prohibit residents from filling private swimming pools and other recreational water basins with drinking water. Operating decorative fountains has also been banned.

Under the order, watering gardens, lawns and other private green spaces is prohibited daily between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Local authorities have exempted agricultural and forestry land, cemeteries, sports facilities and publicly used green areas. Washing private vehicles outside commercial car washes is also banned.

In addition, residents are no longer allowed to draw water from rivers, lakes and streams within the city or use water from private wells for activities such as filling pools, watering lawns or washing cars.

The restrictions will remain in force until at least August 1, although officials said they could be extended if dry conditions persist. Violations may result in fines of up to 50,000 euros.

According to the city, rainfall has remained below the long-term average for the past 18 months, while daily water consumption surged above 400 million liters during June's extreme heatwave. Officials said previous voluntary appeals to reduce water use had failed to curb demand, prompting the city's first documented citywide water restrictions in modern history.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 10,000 people may have died as a result of the extreme heat that swept across Europe in the second half of June, according to data from Europe's mortality monitoring center.