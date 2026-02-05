Mumbai Lottery 2026 offers 120 government flats

The flats are located across several established and developing areas under the Mumbai Board’s jurisdiction.

These include suburban neighbourhoods such as Malad, Kandivali and Borivali, along with eastern and peripheral locations including Andheri, Ghatkopar, Powai, Wadala, Sion, Byculla, Lower Parel, Tardeo, Juhu, Mankhurd and Antop Hill.

Under the First Come, First Served principle, the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (MHADB) has made 120 residential flats available for sale in Mumbai and the suburban areas

The entire booking process will be conducted online through MHADA official Book My Home portal. Applicants will be able to register using an Aadhaar linked mobile number and PAN (Permanent account number) details, pay a security deposit, and access live inventory showing available flats by building, wing and floor. Once a flat is selected, the applicant must pay 10% of the sale price within 48 hours, after which a provisional offer letter will be issued online.

To be eligible, applicants must be Indian citizens aged 18 or above and hold a domicile certificate proving at least 15 years of continuous residence in Maharashtra. They, their spouse or minor children must not own any other residential property within the same municipal area.

Income eligibility limits are as follows.

– Up to ₹600,000 (about $6,650) for the Economically Weaker Sections category.

– Up to ₹900,000 (about $10,000) for the Lower Income Group.

– Up to ₹1,200,000 (about $13,300) for the Middle-Income Group.

– Above ₹1,200,000 (above $13,300) for the High-Income Group category.

Required documents include Aadhaar and PAN cards, income proof for the 2024 to 2025 financial year, and a cancelled cheque for refunds. MHADA has also reiterated that flats purchased under its schemes carry a mandatory 5-year lock-in period, during which resale is not permitted.

