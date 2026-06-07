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    Multiple people shot near festival in Toledo, U.S. Ohio

    09:35, 7 June 2026

    Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon near a festival in Toledo, U.S. state of Ohio, police said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

    Police
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Toledo Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in an area near the Old West End Festival at approximately 5:37 p.m. and discovered multiple shooting victims. The injured have been taken to hospitals for treatment.

    The police department said it is actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved and advises the public to avoid surrounding areas.

    The Old West End Festival is a two-day event featuring live music, food markets, house tours and shopping. 

    Earlier, it was reported that three people were killed in a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego in California, while two teenage suspects later died from self-inflicted wounds.

    USA World News Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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