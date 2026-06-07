Multiple people shot near festival in Toledo, U.S. Ohio

Toledo Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in an area near the Old West End Festival at approximately 5:37 p.m. and discovered multiple shooting victims. The injured have been taken to hospitals for treatment.

The police department said it is actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved and advises the public to avoid surrounding areas.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day event featuring live music, food markets, house tours and shopping.

‼️ BREAKING NEWS | Multiple people shot near a festival in Toledo, Ohio — manhunt for the suspect is underway.



Please join us in praying for the victims, their families, first responders, and the entire community right now.



God is our refuge and strength in times of trouble.… pic.twitter.com/pkklrYJSXl — Joseph Z (@OfficialJosephZ) June 7, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that three people were killed in a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego in California, while two teenage suspects later died from self-inflicted wounds.