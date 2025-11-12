Multiple dead birds found on Caspian Sea shores in Mangistau

Inspection of the area was carried out by specialists of territorial and fish health inspectorates, as well as environmental police. As a result, carcasses of 13 dead birds, including ducks, cormorants, and seagulls, were found in different places along the coast, reads the statement.

The Mangistau regional territorial inspectorate of forestry and wildlife said that it was not possible to obtain samples for laboratory testing, as the corpses had already begun to decompose.

Inspectors added they notified the district authority of the beginning of work to remove and dispose of the dead birds. Monitoring work is set to continue.

Earlier, it was reported 112 more carcasses of Caspian seals were spotted along the coastline from Asan town to the cape in Bautino.